Citlali Valdez, a senior at Northfield High School has been named as the 2021 recipient of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism’s first scholarship. Citlali will receive $1,000 to go towards her education at The College of St. Scholastica.
“We are very excited to award Citlali with our annual scholarship! After looking over the many applications, it was apparent to us that she was the one. We wish her luck in the future and know that she will accomplish great things!” said Sue White, Northfield Chamber of Commerce Board Chair.
High school seniors, who were focusing on a trade, apprenticeship or vocational career and attending a 2- or 4-year accredited college or university were eligible to apply.
While at Northfield High School, Citlali has been involved with lacrosse and the TORCH program. She also enjoys Aztec Dancing, Boxing with her father and NTI Taekwondo. This fall she plans to attend The College of St. Scholastica to study medical engineering.