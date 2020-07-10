The following Northfield students graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College: 

Thomas Daley — High honors, Associate of Applied Science, building utilities mechanic and diploma, building utilities mechanic

Jordan Fritzke — Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences

Alyssa Kloos — Associate of Science in nursing

Garrett Kolb — Associate of Science in law enforcement

Ranndi Salzman — Associate of Science in nursing

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College's 104th commencement ceremony was replaced this year with a social media celebration at the end of spring semester. 

