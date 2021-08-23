I Cantanti Chamber Choirs hosts a folk music concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Estenson Event Center, 10541 Ibson Ave., just east of Northfield.
This concert marks the end a 1.5 hiatus for the I Cantanti Chamber Choirs. This performance will be “Part 2” of a concert given in April of 2019, offering well known hits by performers from the 1960s & 70s such as Peter, Paul & Mary, the Chad Mitchell Trio, the Kingston Trio, Joan Baez and many others.
Choirs are conducted by Wayne Kivell and Peter Schleif. Accompanists will be David K. Miller and Laurie Williams on keyboard, Helen Forsythe on banjo, Nick Weaver and Randall Ferguson on guitar and Davis Moore on bass.
Though the singers and some of the audience will be under a roof, other audience members have the option of bringing their own lawn chairs or blankets and sitting outside. All performers are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
No admission charge, free-will exit offering will be taken.