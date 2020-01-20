The Cannon Valley Makers are hosting a kickoff event at 3 p.m. Sunday at 300 Railway St., Dundas.
A press release states the group hopes to create a shared workshop for area woodworkers, metalworkers and other craftspeople and artisans.
"Everyone interested in the project is invited to attend the kickoff to learn more about the organization and tour the facility in its current unfurnished state," the release states.
Music by the acoustic folk duo Pushing Chain begins at 3:30 p.m., with tours of the space available until 6 p.m. Prospective volunteers and others interested in a brainstorming session with board members are invited to arrive at 2 p.m.
Contact Cannon Valley Makers Board President David Peterson at djpmaker@gmail.com or 815-341-1548 for more information.