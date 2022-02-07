Contestant search for Miss Czech Slovak Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 7, 2022 Feb 7, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant is looking for young women of Czech, Slovak, or Moravian heritage to compete for the state title.The 32nd annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant will be held on April 9 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery.The competition is for women between the ages of 16 and 26. The pageant winners receive cash awards, crowns, and will have a year of memorable appearances throughout the state. The new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Queen travels to the national pageant in Wilber, Nebraska, in early August.There will be an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at Montgomery Oil Company and David's Diner, 200 Fourth St. NW, Montgomery. A light lunch will be served. Additional information can be found at www.facebook.com/MissCzechSlovakMN.Girls between the ages of 11 and 15 who are of Czech, Slovak or Moravian descent and interested in the Junior Ambassador Program also are encouraged to attend the informational meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Cynthia Ann Michaelson School nurses become essential workers during pandemic Suspect charged in Northfield Pharmacy break-in North section of Archer House still standing Missing Person Budenski, Update Upcoming Events Feb 7 Stepsister of Northfield AA Mon, Feb 7, 2022 Feb 9 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 9, 2022 Feb 11 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 11, 2022 Feb 12 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 12, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices