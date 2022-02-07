The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant is looking for young women of Czech, Slovak, or Moravian heritage to compete for the state title.

The 32nd annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant will be held on April 9 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery.

The competition is for women between the ages of 16 and 26. The pageant winners receive cash awards, crowns, and will have a year of memorable appearances throughout the state. 

The new Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Queen travels to the national pageant in Wilber, Nebraska, in early August.

There will be an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at Montgomery Oil Company and David's Diner, 200 Fourth St. NW, Montgomery. A light lunch will be served. 

Additional information can be found at www.facebook.com/MissCzechSlovakMN.

Girls between the ages of 11 and 15 who are of Czech, Slovak or Moravian descent and interested in the Junior Ambassador Program also are encouraged to attend the informational meeting. 

Recommended for you

Load comments