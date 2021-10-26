The students at Greenvale Park Elementary participated in The Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch. This event took place Oct. 14, 2021 in the Midwest states. The Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch was created to serve local food and support local farmers. Everyone in the state is encouraged to participate in this event, not just schools. Minnesota had 163,282 people participate in the crunch. The registration appleometer reached 1,248,425 for the 2021 crunch; that is a new record for the Midwest.
Fire Side Orchard in Northfield donated over 500 apples to Greenvale Park Elementary so all the students and staff could participate. This was a great opportunity for the students and staff to taste fresh local apples, and learn about a product grown right here in their own community. Farming is happening right here in the city of Northfield. For more information about the crunch and national farm to school month check out The Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch Facebook Page or Website. Registration for next year’s crunch will come out in August. All businesses, home school groups, and schools are encouraged to join “The Crunch.”