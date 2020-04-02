On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and 86 other bipartisan members of Congress introduced the All Dependent Children Count Act which would expand the definition of a dependent for the recovery rebates for individual sections of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to include: children younger than 19, students 24 and younger and no age limit for dependents who are disabled.
A press release states Craig’s bill would update the CARES Act to be reflective and supportive of today’s families.
“In the middle of a pandemic, we need to look out for our working families and make sure we are doing everything we can to provide financial support to those most in need,” Craig said in the release.