The application deadline for service on City boards and commissions has been extended to Nov. 8.
A press release states the city of Northfield is seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on several City advisory boards and commissions. Those interested in serving on a board or commission are advised to visit the city of Northfield’s website Boards & Commissions page for information and an application, www.ci.northfield.mn.us/98/Boards-Commissions.
"The City Council is committed to appointing members who reflect and represent diverse segments of the community," the release states. "Completed Board & Commission applications may be turned in throughout the year; however,
those wanting to be considered for the openings at the beginning of 2020 should submit an application no later than Nov. 8.
Those interested are advised to complete an online application on the city’s website: www.ci.northfield.mn.us/bcapplication.
Additional information and applications may be obtained in the Administration Office, City Hall, 801 Washington St., Northfield, MN 55057 or the boards and commissions pages on the city of Northfield website: www.ci.northfield.mn.us/98/Boards-Commissions.