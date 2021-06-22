The pedestrian tunnels under the roundabout at Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway will be periodically closed for mural painting. The four tunnels will be closed one at a time allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to safely detour around the areas being painted. The project will be completed by late July, weather permitting.
According to a press release, the Northfield Public Art Review Committee (PARC) selected Twin Cities-based artist Adam Turman to create the murals in the four underpass tunnels. The theme of the artwork is of four ecologies near Northfield — the Cannon River, Nerstrand Big Woods, Oak Savannah and Prairie.
This project is funded by the 1% for the Arts program, where 1 percent of construction costs of a city capital improvement project is dedicated to public art.
Community members can view the mural concepts on the city’s website at ci.northfield.mn.us/1368/Public-Art-Roundabout.