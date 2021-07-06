The Northfield Garden Club annual garden and art tour will resume after a year off due to COVID-19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The $10 tickets will only be sold at each of the six gardens. All the proceeds go toward the beautification of Northfield.
According to a press release, the Northfield Depot landscaping, made possible by many benefactors, is included on the tour. The tour also features two collaborative gardens at 110 and 118 Madison St. One incorporates a dry creek bed with moss-covered rocks thoughtfully placed. The other garden includes a stone wall, slate stepping-stone path, and patio; all created by their neighbor, a skilled stone mason, and all leading to the garden room next to the cutting garden and fruit trees. This year's theme is centered on "hope" and "new beginnings."
Another garden on the tour at 505 Ivanhoe Drive includes the last building designed by architect Michael Graves before he passed and is meant to be a "forever home,” a laboratory for "aging in place." The release states it was built with as much attention to accessible detail as possible. The home has been featured in Minneapolis St. Paul magazine and Elle Decor as well as in newspapers across the U.S. And, for an added fee of $5, will be open for tours. Masks will be required.
See TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org for all six locations and a more detailed descriptions of the gardens and arts.