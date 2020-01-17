Northfield Shares recently received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.
According to a press release, National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations establishes legal, ethical, effective practices for community foundations.
“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations, in the release. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates Northfield Shares demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”
“This is critically important to our donors,” said Mary Lynn Oglesbee, board chairwoman. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely, honor their charitable wishes and, in some cases, provide lifetime income to a loved one. The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”
The release states Northfield Shares works to meet critical community needs and support local causes, including education, supporting the arts, cultivating gardens, feeding families, homelessness, youth engagement and health.
Northfield Shares offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support an individual organization, provide flexible support for community needs or recommend individual grants. In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the accreditation validates Northfield Shares’ grantmaking practices for the nonprofit community.
“Grantmaking is a lot like investing,” said Donna Rae Scheffert, Grants Committee chairwoman. “We need to assess risks, weigh potential gains, diversify assets, monitor performance and operate fairly. With our National Standards accreditation, you can be assured that we’re doing just that.”