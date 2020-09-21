The 2020 Election Candidate Forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Northfield and Cannon Falls, Academic Civic Engagement Office of St. Olaf College, Center for Community & Civic Engagement at Carleton College, and Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce will be on the following dates:
Saturday
Rice County Commissioner District 1 — Jake Gillen and Jim Purfeerst — from 9 to 10 a.m. Forum link: https://bit.ly/2FEUKks
Minnesota Senate — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Forum link: https://bit.ly/2Hlo6EQ
Minnesota House — 1 to 2 p.m. Forum link: https://bit.ly/3hRtlbZ
Oct. 3
Northfield City Council — 9 to 10 a.m. Forum link: https://bit.ly/35SCte0
Northfield Mayor — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Forum link: https://bit.ly/3kBKxUB
Northfield School Board — 1 to 2 p.m. Forum link: https://bit.ly/33LRxYe