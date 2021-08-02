I Cantanti, a mixed voice chamber choir for adult voices in the Northfield area has openings for tenor I and tenor II for the 2021-2022 season. In addition, fall replacements are needed in the soprano section and the alto II section.

Le Donne, the ensemble for women’s voices, will accept auditions in all sections. 

Auditions will be held on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 14, with rehearsals to begin on Sept. 14. For more information or to schedule an audition please call 507-645-4691.

The I Cantanti choirs have provided a first-rate performing vehicle for serious adult singers in the Northfield area for over 30 years. The ensembles are dedicated to fine performances of all types of choral literature. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday evenings.

