The Northfield Arts Guild and director Rachel Haider present "The Northfield Bank Robbery: A Love Story," performing at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5–7 at the Guild Theater, 411 Third St. W., Northfield. This world premiere play is by Minnesota playwrights and former Star Tribune journalists Bill McAuliffe and Graydon Royce.
Set in 1901, "The Great Northfield Bank Robbery" tells the true tale of forbidden romance between James Younger (an infamous ex-member of the Jesse James gang) and Alix Muller (an upper-class, ambitious Pioneer Press reporter). The play depicts the lesser-known story of what happened to the Younger brothers following their capture and incarceration in 1876. The convicted criminals have spent over 20 years in prison, and Alix and others are working to get the ex-cons pardoned and assimilated back into society. However, as an unlikely romance blossoms between Alix and the self-declared “reformed con” twice her age, a tragic and stranger-than-fiction story unfolds.
The cast features Steve Lawler and Jonathan Larson as Jim and Cole Younger, with Alison Haider as Alix Muller. The supporting cast includes Innana Antley, Esmé Elzi, Brendon Etter, Andy Franklin, Rolf Kragseth, Will McIntyre, Bryan Reed, Paul Seguin and Samuel Temple.
Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors and students, and can be purchased online, by calling 507-645-8877, or at the Guild, 304 Division Street S. More information and tickets can be found at northfieldartsguild.org/theater/special-theater-events.