Women in Northfield Giving Support (WINGS) invites Northfield area non-profit organizations to apply for 2020 WINGS grants.
A press release states WINGS will also be awarding a Dare to Dream grant in the amount of $20,000. These grants are given in support of projects benefiting women and youth in the Northfield area.
WINGS gives grants to qualified non-profit organizations, public schools and government organizations for the purpose of general community support. Projects funded must benefit residents of the Northfield School District.
WINGS funds grants in the following areas of focus:
● Basic needs: housing stability, food stability, economic stability, and safe environments for survivors of domestic violence and the elderly
● Education: early learning, out-of-school programs, special needs/at-risk youth and adults, and adult education
● Physical and mental health: health care and healthy behaviors
In addition to the above criteria, the Dare to Dream Grant will be evaluated based on innovation, broad and long-term impact, need, women and youth, and collaboration. Please see the WINGS website for additional information.
The Dare to Dream grant may be used over a period of up to three years. WINGS annual grants must be used within 12 months of the award. Every grant candidate is considered anew in each grant cycle.
Learn more about applying for a WINGS grant during drop-in information sessions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 and from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Northfield Public Library upstairs meeting room.
See wings-mn.org to apply for a grant. Applications must be submitted electronically by March 13. Email Sarah Swan McDonald at grants@wings-mn.org with any questions.