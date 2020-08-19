Four winners were chosen for the Census Hero/Heroes Contest. Each winner received a $50 award, while all others received $20 for participating.
Mar Valdecantos created a video from the photos she received.
"The first winner showcased in the video was the last entry, and it happened that he was by the statue with his mom, and I talked to them about the Census 2020 and participating in the contest," she said. "And the son was really excited and wanted to participate,"
Valdecantos posted the video on YouTube unlisted, meaning only with the link people can find it. To watch the video, see bit.ly/northfieldcensus.
"Thank you all for allowing the Census Hero to come to town. Now I have to decide when to put it down," said Valdecantos.