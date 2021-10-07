October is Energy Awareness Month, as part of the campaign, the city of Northfield with help from Xcel Energy is giving away LED light bulbs while supplies lasts from Oct. 6, which is Energy Efficiency Day, through Oct. 13.
“LED bulbs help save money as they can use up to 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs,” said Beth Kallestad, city of Northfield program coordinator. “They also last 35 to 50 times longer so you spend less time on ladders changing bulbs. They also come in all shapes and sizes. We’ll have some of those more specialty options available for people to take home and try.”
Displays with the free lights bulbs will be set up at City Hall and the Northfield Public Library.
Households are welcome to take what they need.
The city of Northfield is committed to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030 and being a 100% carbon-free community by 2040.
Community members interested in learning more about what they can do help Northfield reach its resilient and sustainability goals, can visit ci.northfield.mn.us/sustainability.