Bridge Chamber Music Festival kicks off its 22nd season at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30. The festival, founded by David Carter, has been presenting concerts in Northfield since 1999.
"Two outdoor performances will take place: 'Music in the Garden' Saturday at Fireside Orchard, includes works by Astor Piazzolla, J.S. Bach, and Samuel Coleridge Taylor, performed by Scott Anderson, Catherine Ramirez, Nicholas Tavani, Francesca Anderegg, Yi-Chun Lin, and Teresa Richardson, and 'Jazz in the Park' Sunday at Central Park, behind Weitz Cultural Center, showcases JC Sanford and his jazz trio," a press release states. "Both concerts are free admission, with recommended donations of $5. Bring your own lawn chairs."
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.