Climate Action Day will take place Sept. 19 in Northfield and feature three events calling attention to the issue.
An electric vehicle charging station ribbon-cutting takes place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Water streets. An announcement states the city and Rotary Club have partnered to offer the first EV charging station in a municipal parking area. An electric vehicle tailgate takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ parking lot, 300 Union St. During the tailgate, participants can see and touch electric vehicles and speak with EV owners.
The release states a climate action plan presentation and conversation takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Weitz Center, room 236, 320 Third St. Attendees will learn about the draft climate action plan the city plans to adopt later this year. Participants are allowed to share thoughts and help prioritize.