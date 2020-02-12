Learn how to become a dementia friend at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W, Northfield. Coffee begins at 9:30 a.m.
A press release states the speaker will be Colleen Fritch, who has spent two decades in aging services, engaging community members in supporting older adults.
"She's a trained 11Dementia Friend Champion/ helping Minnesota become a Dementia Friendly state," the release states. "In addition, she is a master trainer, training other champions across the country to make this a Dementia Friendly USA. Join us and help reach out to folks who have dementia."
This program is co-sponsored by The St. John's Board of Adult Education and Ministry and Northfield Area Retired Educators (NARE).