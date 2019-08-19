Repair work began on the Cannon River limestone river wall Monday. The project includes the west river wall adjacent to 307 Water St. S., just north of the Third Street Bridge. The project includes cleaning, tuck-pointing, repairing and sealing the existing river wall. Construction crews anticipate completing work by Aug. 30.
Construction crews will use the city-owned lot at 219 Water St. S. as a construction staging area throughout the duration of the project. Pedestrians can expect to encounter work crews in the area of the west river walk during the repair project, but the riverwalk will remain open during construction.
The city of Northfield urges pedestrians to use caution near the work area.
This repair project was originally bid in August 2018, but due to the high water levels on the Cannon River, crews have been unable to begin the project.