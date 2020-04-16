Residents can now renew their vehicle tabs by mailing or dropping off vehicle registration information through a dropbox at Northfield City Hall.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s Stay at Home Order, Northfield closed City Hall and motor vehicle services. New federal guidelines allow deputy registrar offices to provide limited motor vehicle services. No face-to-face transactions or driver services are available.
A press release states city staff have been working behind the scenes to continue to provide innovative and excellent service to residents.
"Residents may mail or drop off their renewal form along with their insurance information, phone number, and payment — either money order or a check made out to 'DMV,' the release states. "The dropbox is labeled 'utility bill dropbox' and is located near the Washington entrance of City Hall, 801 Washington St. Renewals are processed daily and are mailed within two business days."
This service does not include titles or drivers licenses.
Drivers can renew their vehicle registration during the peacetime emergency, so there are no extensions for expired or expiring vehicle registrations. They have until the last day of the expiration month to renew their vehicle registration. They must display their registration stickers by the 10th day of the following month.
"The state’s COVID-19 Relief Bill extended the expiration date for valid drivers’ license, including instruction permits, provisional licenses, operator permits, limited licenses, and farm work licenses and any Minnesota identification cards during the peacetime health emergency," the release states. "Once the peacetime emergency ends, drivers with expired licenses will have two months to get a valid license."
Contact Finance Director Brenda Angelstad at 507-645-3016 or brenda.angelstad@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.