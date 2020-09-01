Northfield Public Library is hosting virtual National Hispanic Heritage Celebration events beginning on Sept. 15, including the 2020 Spanish Sidewalk Poetry Contest with a bilingual (Spanish and English) poetry reading with Danny Solis, Rochester-based slam poet and COMPAS teaching artist.
A press release states in-depth programming on Latino history and culture during the months of September and October will give the community the opportunity to understand Latino history, culture and more.
A complete list of events is available at mynpl.org or Facebook/northfieldpubliclibrary.