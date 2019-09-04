The Northfield Public Library is set to host a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
The event is planned for Sept. 14, one day before National Hispanic Heritage Month begins, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A press release states those in attendance will “experience the richness, vibrancy and diversity of Hispanic heritage and learn Latin dances, create art and discover the power of words.”
The release states in-depth programming on Latino history and culture in September and October will give Northfielders the chance to understand Latino history and culture.
The designation is meant to celebrate the history, culture and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors immigrated from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
More details about Hispanic Heritage Month can be found at MYNPL.ORG. The events are sponsored by SEMAC, FFOL, the city of Northfield and the library.