Prairie's Edge Humane Society will hold an informational meeting for anyone interested in fostering dogs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the reception room at the United Methodist Church, 1401 South Maple Street in Northfield.
A press release states those in attendance will meet current fosters and foster dogs and get all questions answered. Refreshments and a door prize will be available. The release states there is no need to sign up. Anyone with questions is advised to call Director Kathy Jasnoch at 507-664-1035