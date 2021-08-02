The Northfield Garden Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.10 for a guided tour led by Nancy Braker, Director of Cowling Arboretum.  The group will gather in front of the Recreation Center, 501 Three Oaks Drive, on the Carleton Campus. Proof of vaccination will be required and social distancing and masks will be mandatory, as per Carleton's guidelines. Attendance is limited to 30 and advanced registration is required. A short meeting will be held at the end of the tour.

If weather should be problematic check the garden club website regarding possible cancellation. 

Go to www.TheNorthfieldGardenClub.org to register and learn more about location information.

