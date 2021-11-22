The November meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H Club was on Nov. 12 at the Wanamingo Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Secretary and treasurer reports were read and approved. Officer training was held on Nov. 16. We worked on a community pride project called Holiday Cards for Heroes. Our next meeting will be held on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wanamingo Community Center. 4-H enrollment is now open and if you are insterested in joining our club, please contact the Goodhue County Extension Office at 651-385-3100.
— Submitted by Matthew Scheffler