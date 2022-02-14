The Northfield Arts Guild Theater is proud to present Bright Star, a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Directed by Mishia Edwards and inspired by a true story, Broadway’s Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s.
When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past—and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.
Bright Star features a cast of 19 total performers. The ensemble is heavily featured, playing multiple characters and adding gorgeous harmonies to the show’s poignant moments. The show is a true piece of Americana, based on the true story of “The Iron Mountain Baby,” which inspired Steve Martin and Edie Brickell to write the folk song “Sarah Jane and the Iron Mountain Baby,” which they eventually expanded into Bright Star.
The show opens on Friday, March 4 at 7:30, with performances March 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30, Sunday performances are at 2:00. Please note that all audience members are required to be masked and show proof of vaccination and booster to attend the show.
Tickets are on sale now! Adults $18, Students and Seniors $13-- available in person at the Northfield Arts Guild Shop (304 Division St.), by phone (507-645-8877), or online at northfieldartsguild.org.