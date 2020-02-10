NHS Speech Team

The Northfield High School Raider Speech Team earned third place in the large school division at the Rochester John Marshall Invitational Saturday. Top finishers for the Raiders in the first two meets of the season were Annie Frank, Clara Peterson, Elise Olson, Meadow Vrtis, Grace McDonald, Lilly Neily, James Muth, Lydia Buckmeier, Grace Muth, Ava O'Hara-Brantner, Margo Chihade, Max Gorden Mercer, Corina Occhiato, Jane Amunrud, Anna Nesseth and Molly Roethler. (Photo courtesy of Jody Saxton West) 
Load comments