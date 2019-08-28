The Northfield Garden Club will host Heidi Brosseau of Knecht’s Nurseries at its Sept. 10 meeting. Refreshments begin at 12:45 p.m. at Northfield’s United Methodist Church. Following the meeting, Ms. Brosseau will provide a hands-on demonstration on how to create a terrarium for the home. Plants and containers will be available for purchase. The public is invited. Observers welcome.
Nfld. Garden Club to host demo on creating terrariums
