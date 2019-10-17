A number of activities are planned next week to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. John's Lutheran Church.
A press release states events kick off Oct. 24 with a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John's Hall. The church aims to collect 150 pints.
Silent movies with John Ferguson will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
The busiest day of the celebration is Oct. 26. Joe Shaw and Jeff Sauve present a history of the church at 9 a.m. in the hall, and a continuous showing of the movie "From Our Mother's Arms" also begins at 9.
The release states L. DeAne Lagerquist presents "The Norwegian Connection" at 10 a.m. in the hall, and "Cemetery Tours: Walking History of St. John's Members," is at 11 a.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery. A bag lunch will be provided.
At 5 p.m., pre-dinner music begins at St. John's Hall, and a free congregational dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. A dessert and program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
On Oct. 27, a 150th anniversary celebration is scheduled between services at the sanctuary and hall. Those in attendance are advised to bring a pumpkin treat to share.