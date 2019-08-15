August 4
• Received an on street parking complaint on Overlook Dr. SE, vehicle chalked.
• Assisted a homeowner locked out of their home on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Officer was able to make entry into the home.
• Received an illegal burning complaint on Fourth Ave. NE. Homeowner warned for burning cardboard.
• Received request from the Lakeville Police Department to watch for a vehicle as the driver was wanted for domestic assault. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received request for an escort on Alabama St. SE, escort provided.
August 5
• Officer issued notice of ordinance violation to a property owner on Florida St. SE.
• Received request for an escort to retrieve property on 12th Ave. NE. Property removed without incident.
August 6
• Received a 911 hang-up in the area of Eighth Ave. NE. On call back message left.
• Responded to a neighbor dispute on Fourth Ave. NW, parties advised.
• Received report of kids operating an ATV on the roadway on Twelfth Ave. NE. Officers checked the area not locating the ATV.
• Received report of a suspicious female with a light on her head on Third Ave. NE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
August 7
• Took a fraud report on Second Ave. SW.
• Responded to a disturbance on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer mediated situation, parties advised.
August 8
• Officer arrested an adult female for possession of a controlled substance while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. SE.
• Took a property damage accident hit and run report on Second Ave. SW.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Received a noise complaint of a vehicle with loud exhaust on Fourth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area not locating the vehicle.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle driving slow taking pictures of kids on 15th Ave. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Took a property damage accident report on Birch St. NW.
August 9
• Responded to a possible fight on Third Ave. SE. Officer located two males in the area who had a verbal argument. Nothing physical, parties warned.
• Officer sat in the area of Fourth Ave. NW due to prior loud exhaust complaints coming from a vehicle. Officer observed vehicle leave without any violations.
• Received report of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Singing Hills Dr. SE. Officer later located the vehicle, information only.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Dogwood St. NE. Family member did not secure front door. Officer made contact with the homeowner and secured door.
• Received report of several juveniles on a roof at Jaycee Park. Officer checked the park, juveniles had left prior to officer arrival.
August 10
• Received a 911 hang-up on Second Ave. NW. Officers made contact with the caller who accidentally dialed 911.
• Received an ATV complaint of a juvenile operating a go-cart in a vacant lot. Officer spoke with the parents who advised they had permission to operate in the vacant lot.
• Received report of a smell of marijuana on First Ave. SE. Officer checked the area, unfounded.
• Took a harassment report on Eighth Ave. NW, party advised of options.
• Officers observed a vehicle being operated in a reckless manner on 10th Ave. NW. Occupants bailed and fled on foot prior to the officers catching up to the vehicle. Some of the occupants were located and questioned, driver fled from officers, vehicle towed.
• Took a past action assault report at St. Frances Hospital that occurred on Lonsdale Ct. NW.
• Received request to check the welfare of an adult male on Lonsdale Ct. NW. Male stated he was OK.