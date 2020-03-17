Effective Tuesday through March 27, the Northfield Police Department will close the front lobby to visitors, following CDC guidelines related to COVID-19. The entrance vestibule with telephone access to dispatch will remain open.
A press release states:
o As always, in case of an emergency, dial 911.
o If you need to speak with an officer regarding a non-emergency, please pick up the black phone on the wall or call the dispatch line at 507-645-4477.
o Animal impound fees can still be paid in the lobby. People can pick up the phone on the wall or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 507-645-4475 and ask to speak with the community services officer.
o Evidence pick-up can be done by appointment only. Please call 507-645-4477, and as to speak with the evidence technician.
The release states services not available include:
o Applications for MN permit to purchase firearm
o Peddler permits
o Payments for parking tickets should be mailed.
o Requests for copies of reports will not be accepted in person. The form can be found online on the city website, (https://www.ci.northfield.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/5779/Data-Request-Form-?bidId=). Please fill out the form and mail it to the Police Department. Records staff will contact you once the form is received.
o Fingerprint services are no longer available at Northfield Police Department. Please contact Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-332-6010 for their availability.