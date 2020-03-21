The Small Business Administration announced an economic injury disaster loan for the state of Minnesota. The declaration makes economic injury disaster loans accessible to Minnesota businesses and nonprofits as the coronavirus continues to impact daily life.
A press release states economic injury disaster loans "are meant to help sustain businesses and organizations amid economic hardship. The loan program is administered directly through SBA and not from any bank; therefore, the only application businesses and organizations need to fill out for a loan is the one provided by SBA."
Applicants will be asked to initially apply for three months of operating expenses, including but not limited to, payroll, supplies and other operational needs. This does not include physical repairs.
Small businesses and non-profit organizations can apply for the loans. The release states loans of up to $25,000 can be applied for without collateral. Any loan above $25,000 requires collateral.
"However, SBA recognizes the reality of the economy and a lack of collateral will not be a single disqualifier for the application," the release states. "The interest rate for small businesses is 3.75% and 2.75% for non-profits. These loans are for a 30 year term, but may be paid off sooner with no penalty.
Additionally, the Minnesota District Office of SBA has already begun hosting webinars about EIDL. These training sessions will be ongoing and more details can be found at www.sba.gov/mn.
Information on EIDL, the application portal, training sessions, and more can be found at: Coronavirus (COVID-19): Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources.
The portal to apply for EIDL will be available shortly at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/. Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Peterson encouraged people to sign up for SBA’s newsletter at SBA.gov/updates.