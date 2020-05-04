Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sale of all preseason pool passes for Old Memorial Pool has been postponed. The original sales dates were May 4, 6, 9, 11, 13 and 16.
A press release states city staff is evaluating the situation and will share more information in the coming weeks. Residents should look for more information about Old Memorial Pool’s sales and operation on the city’s website and Northfield Arena & Pool Facebook page.
Contact Pool & Ice Arena Supervisor Tom Spooner at 507-645-3017 or tom.spooner@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.