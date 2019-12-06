Northfield High School alumna Josiah Olson and Rachel Sudermann of Fargo, along with Northfield resident Susan Sickler, will graduate from Minnesota State University, Moorhead on Dec. 19, where more than 500 students will receive degrees during the fall commencement.
Local students to graduate form Minnesota State University Moorhead
