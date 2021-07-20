Normandale Community College honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, including the following area students:
Dundas
• Mikaela Catherine Bettinger, certificate, community health worker and navigator
Northfield
• Elexa Micheala Barry, Associate of Science, criminal justice, with high honors and certificate, law enforcement
• Sophia Joelle Gunderson, Associate of Arts, liberal education, with honors
• Elizabeth Jimenez, certificate, community health worker and navigator
• Emily Rae Kathryn Westerback, Associate of Science, elementary education foundations transfer pathway, with honors