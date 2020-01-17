The Northfield Garden Club buffet luncheon and program will begin at noon Feb. 11 at St. Olaf College, the King’s Room in Buntrock Commons. Cost is $20 per person — non-refundable. Guests are welcome.
A press release states Master Gardener Theresa Rooney will speak on “Humane Critter Control.” A contributor to the Northern Gardener Magazine, Rooney has turned her small urban yard into a Certified National Wildlife Habitat, a home to both “wanted and unwanted” critters. Her book "The Guide to Humane Critter Control" will be available for purchase.
The release states a reservation with payment is needed by Feb. 4. Mail checks to: Northfield Garden Club treasurer, 2128 Taylor Court, Northfield MN 55057.