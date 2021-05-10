Northfield Public Broadcasting will televise at least 30 St. Paul Saints baseball games this season on Charter Spectrum channel 180 including the home opener on May 11.
“We’re thrilled to bring St. Paul Saints games to the people of Northfield,” said Sam Temple, station manager for Northfield Public Broadcasting. “We worked hard this past year to get equipment and staffing in place to bring programming like this to the Northfield community. We want to thank our fellow community access stations for supporting and guiding us and the St. Paul Saints for allowing the community television network to be a part of their team. Go Saints!”
The Saints will play 120 games during their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. All home games will be televised. Every Friday home game will be on FOX 9+ (My29), every Sunday home game will be on 45TV, and select games on Bally's Sports North.
The TV schedule is available at: ci.northfield.mn.us/saintsTVschedule.