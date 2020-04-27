Longtime KYMN radio host Wayne Eddy has recently come out of retirement to co-host “Friends You Can Count On” — a weekly popup program lifting the spirits of Northfield listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic period.
A press release states along with co-host Dina Fesler—a frequent guest on the Wayne Eddy Affair— every Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., Wayne and Dina reach out to locals for uplifting stories, check in on Northfield businesses, and address some of the mental health issues that are on the rise.
To maintain proper social distancing, Dina broadcasts from inside the studio while Wayne broadcasts safely from his car outside. Guests are interviewed via phone.
The release states “Friends You Can Count On" brings encouragement, hope and healing to the Northfield community during the pandemic—and "listening to the familiar voice of Wayne is like the comfort of an old quilt.” Fesler said “It’s also a great reminder of the value of local radio. KYMN has always been a friend we can count on.”