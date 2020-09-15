The city of Northfield's Arts and Culture Commission has announced upcoming events that celebrate Spanish language poetry and culminate in a special Spanish Sidewalk Poetry Competition this fall. These events are in collaboration with Northfield Public Library's Hispanic Heritage Month.
Spanish Sidewalk Poetry Competition
A press release states the Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) is conducting a special Spanish Sidewalk Poetry Competition. All residents in the Northfield school district, students of any age, and professional and amateurs writers are eligible. Each person may submit up to two short poems in Spanish that are appropriate for the public sphere. Poets need not provide translations of their submissions. The submission period closes Nov. 2. For further contest information and important submission rules, see the sidewalk poetry webpage at ci.northfield.mn.us/poetry.
Spanish Sidewalk Poetry Kick-off: A Reading with Danny Solis
To kickoff the Spanish Sidewalk Poetry competition, join the Arts and Culture Commission as they host a bilingual (Spanish and English) virtual poetry reading with Rochester-based slam poet and COMPAS teaching artist Danny Solis at 7 p.m. The virtual reading can be viewed on the Northfield Public Library's Facebook page. Solis is a poetry slam champion on multiple levels including eight city championships, two regional championships, two national championships and two international championships both team and individual.
Spanish Sidewalk Poetry Writing Workshop with Mar Valdecantos
The release states Mar Valdecantos, a past Sidewalk Poetry participant (Spanish and English) poet, visual artist, and community organizer will share ideas and strategies for writing sidewalk poems via an interactive webinar at 10 a.m. Sept. 26. Participants will learn about the format for sidewalk poems and explore exercises to begin writing poems. Participants are invited to pick up a bag of writing supplies at Northfield Public Library starting Sept. 23 while supplies last. This workshop will be led entirely in Spanish. To join the webinar, see us02web.zoom.us/j/81213001632.