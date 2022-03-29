Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan last week announced the appointment of Northfield resident Katheen Doran-Norton to the Board of Water and Soil Resources.
Effective March 30, Doran-Norton will serve as a member on the LCCMR Trust Fund Citizen Selection Committee until the term expires Jan. 2, 2023. She will replace Shona Snater.
Doran-Norton served on the board of League of Women Voters – Minnesota at a time when it collapsed a dual 501c3 and 501c4 organization into a 501c3, reserving the c4 for specific campaigns. She has served as a township supervisor for Bridgewater Township in Rice County for the last 12 years. Before becoming a “full-time volunteer”, she worked as a business and data analyst and demand forecasting manager.
She is a member of the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield, where she has served on the parish council and started an Environmental Care group. She has participated in local and regional ISAIAH forums and initiatives over the last few years.
The Board of Water and Soil Resources oversees and coordinates the water and soil resources management activities of local units of government through approval of local plans, administration of state grants, cost-sharing contracts, performance evaluation, and administrative appeals and hearings.