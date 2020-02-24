The following students have been placed on academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Dundas — Emma Clayton, honor list
Northfield — Sydney Carlson, honor list; Andrew Carroll, honor list; Taylor Ernste, honor list; Courtney Fahey, honor list; Luke Fradgley, high honor list; Larissa Oachs, honor list; Alexander Peterson, honor list; William Shelby, honor list; Sarah Skroch, honor list; Bridget Slinger, honor list; Bridget Sullivan, honor list and Zachary Waldemar, honor list.
To be eligible for the high honors list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight A average, or earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.