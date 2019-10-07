The city of Northfield is seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on several city advisory boards and commissions.
A press release states at the end of December, the terms of several members of the city’s boards and commissions will expire. For information and an application, please visit the city of Northfield’s website boards and commissions page: www.ci.northfield.mn.us/98/BoardsCommissions.
The release states more than 145 community members annually provide valuable leadership to the city through their participation on these groups and special study committees. Members participate in advisory, regulatory, governance and oversight activities in a wide variety of fields.
Completed board and commission applications may be turned in throughout the year. However, those wanting to be considered for the openings at the beginning of 2020 should submit an application no later than Nov. 1. Online applications are on the city’s website, www.ci.northfield.mn.us/bcapplication.
Additional information and applications may be obtained in the Administration Office, City Hall, 801 Washington St., Northfield, MN 55057 or the boards and commissions pages on the city of Northfield website, www.ci.northfield.mn.us/98/Boards-Commissions.