An annual Northfield tradition will take place in a different way on Christmas but with the same giving theme.
The annual free dinner, open for everybody, is from 1-5 p.m. Friday at The HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 421 Division St. S. The restaurant will not have indoor seating and will instead rely on drive up delivery.
Organizer Joan Spaulding noted though typically approximately 200 people are served, she anticipates that figure will likely double this year due to the number of people who are marking the holiday by themselves due to the pandemic. Also, volunteers will be on hand to welcome cars and sing Christmas music. The menu includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, peas and a roll.
The dinner process is how the Spaulding family celebrates Christmas. This year, family volunteers include husband-and-wife Jim and Joan Spaulding; their daughters Elizabeth and Sarah; sons Michael, David and Joshua; son-in-law Darien; David’s girlfriend, Morgan; and the couple’s nephew, Arik Spaulding.
Brick Oven Bakery is donating the rolls for the dinner, and Family Fare is providing a gift card. Also, customers have made cash donations, and hams are being given.
“It should be a fun day,” Joan said.
Anyone interested in receiving a dinner is advised to contact (507) 664-0400.