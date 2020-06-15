Due to COVID-19 and large gathering restrictions in effect by the executive order of Gov. Tim Walz, the Northfield City Council voted to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks for 2020.
“It was a sad decision and we know people will be disappointed,” said Ben Martig, city administrator, in a press release. “But the Minnesota Department of Health has indicated that large outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people still pose significant risk to spread COVID-19.”
“We believe it is unrealistic that we could limit the number of people gathering to 250 for our fireworks display,” added Martig. “And we are continuing to follow the expert requirements and recommendations of the state and county public health officials so we can keep our friends and neighbors safe by controlling the spread of COVID-19.”
The city of Northfield encourages community members to continue to be diligent in the fight against COVID-19 by following CDC and state guidelines including washing hands, maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet, using facial coverings, and staying home if sick.