Recent Metropolitan State University graduate Elizabeth Penny of Northfield, was announced the winner of the Great Plains Sociological Association Undergraduate Student Paper Award.
The award was announced after the Great Plains Sociological Association’s (GPSA) annual meeting Nov. 6 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The GPSA is a regional organization with members from the Great Plains states, particularly Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
A press release states Penny’s paper, "The Art of Nonviolence," uses selected work from Joan V. Bondurant, Hannah Arendt and Kimberley Brownlee to examine the conditions that legitimize modern non-violent resistance. These conditions are base building and collective action, the communication of goals and norms inside and outside of the movement, and a respect for a diversity of tactics. Penny describes those conditions using the modern contexts of the Line 3 resistance and the German anti-coal group, Ende Gelände.
Penny graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social science degree from Metropolitan State University’s College of Liberal Arts in fall 2019.
“Elizabeth is an exemplar of the extraordinary journeys and talents of so many of our students at Metropolitan State University,” said President Virginia “Ginny” Arthur in the release. “Our belief in their abilities and encouragement challenges them to be their best, and that enables them to thrive in so many unique ways.”