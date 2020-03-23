As the First National Bank and Merchants Bank prepare for their official merger and systems conversion in May, Merchants has announced the establishment of its Local Advisory Board of Directors for the Northfield community, according to Merchants Financial Group Inc. President & CEO Gregory M. Evans.
“Our community banking philosophy includes an intense commitment to local leadership and local decision-making,” Evans said in a press release. “Creating a local Advisory Board in Northfield is consistent with our go-to-market approach in our various communities. Our board members have strong ties to the local community and will provide key insights about how we can best serve the families and businesses of Northfield and the surrounding area.”
The Northfield Advisory Board is made up of six members, including Cheryl Buck, director of business development at Professional Risk Managers’ International Association; Matt Christensen, commercial risk advisor at WA Group; Richard Falck, owner of Falck Financial Services and RJF, Inc; Chris Kennelly, president of Northfield Construction Co. and Bluewater Properties; Jennifer Sawyer, founder and principal for Rebound Enterprises and BoardBOS; and Kevin Wright, managing partner at Red Pine Communities.