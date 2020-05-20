HealthFinders Collaborative now has the ability to test for COVID-19, thanks to a collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System and an emergency COVID-19 funding grant from the Minnesota Department of Health. This testing is being offered at HealthFinders’ Faribault facility at 1415 Town Square Lane.
A press release states COVID-19 tests and health care follow-up will be free for eligible patients. Patients who are sick and experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms are instructed to call HealthFinders at 507-323-8100 for screening beforehand. All tests will be scheduled. No walk-in testing will be available.
These efforts support Gov. Walz’s “moonshot” strategy to expand testing capacity in Minnesota to as high as 20,000 tests per day.
Emily Carroll, RN, CNP, HealthFinders’ director of clinical care and nurse practitioner, said in the release that testing staff are fully masked, complete with pictures of their faces on the masks in an effort to ensure patients feel at ease. There is also drive-through testing available at the Faribault location. HealthFinders will continue to support at-home monitoring of patients who receive both positive and negative test results, with their staff of clinicians, advocates, and community health workers.