Gerardo Guerrero, consul of Mexico in Minnesota, will speak at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Northfield Public Library. The library will host a bilingual open forum to discuss the latest changes in law, immigration questions, political relationships between Mexico and the United States, understanding of the services that the Consulate provides to Mexican and non-Mexican communities, and strengthening communication with local community leaders. For more information, visit mynpl.org.
Mexican Consulate to hold open forum Wednesday at library
